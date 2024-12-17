Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Dec 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Vadhavan Port’s land survey commences

ByAteeq Shaikh
Dec 17, 2024 06:46 AM IST

The process to acquire 574-hectare land to connect the proposed offshore Vadhavan Port, near Dahanu in Palghar district, began on Monday with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Indian Railways, and district officials visiting the area to measure the area

MUMBAI: The process to acquire 574-hectare land to connect the proposed offshore Vadhavan Port, near Dahanu in Palghar district, began on Monday with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Indian Railways, and district officials visiting the area to measure the area.

Vadhavan Port’s land survey commences
Vadhavan Port’s land survey commences

“The survey will continue until Wednesday, December 18. Following the initial phase of commencement of the project on ground, land acquisition process will continue through correspondence and payment of compensation,” said Unmesh Sharad Wagh, chairman, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA).

Touted to be one of the largest ports in the world when ready, the first phase of the project is scheduled to be completed in 2029 and the second in 2039. However, local residents and environmentalists have been opposing the project for the last 25 years, ever since it was mooted in 1997.

Of the 574 hectares, 50% land falls under forest while the remaining is owned by various private players. NHAI has applied for forest clearance to pave eight lanes of access-controlled highway to connect to the port. A total of 10,179 trees will be hacked to pave this route. Notices to the individual owners as well as commercial establishments were served earlier this year.

The port, when completed, will handle 23.2 million TEUs. TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Unit) is a term used in shipping industry to measure cargo handling capacity.

The Vadhavan Port Project Limited, which is constructing the port, is a special purpose vehicle (SPV) with 74% stake with JNPA and 26% stake with the Maharashtra Maritime Board. The all-weather greenfield deep draft port is being built at an estimated cost of 76,220 crore and will be the 13th major port in India, and Maharashtra’s third.

An arm of the dedicated freight corridor, Mumbai-Vadodara Highway and the under-construction Mumbai-Vadodara Expressway will be linked to the port. The road arm will be 32km and rail 12km long.

The offshore port project has three components - 15,363.5 hectare of waterfront, 1,488 hectare of intertidal zone that will be reclaimed, and 63.5 hectares berth zone.

The port will have nine container terminals, each of them 1km long, four liquid cargo berths, four multipurpose berths, a Ro-Ro berth and a coast guard berth. These will be developed and operated on a public-private partnership mode.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On