Varavara Rao files plea to permit him to move to Hyderabad as he cannot afford to live in Mumbai

Mumbai Elgar Parishad accused P Varavara Rao has filed an application in the Bombay high court seeking modification of the February 22 bail order as he wishes to travel to Hyderabad and take medical treatment for cataract operations and other ailments. Rao, 83, has stated that as he is a pensioner and a senior citizen of the state of Telangana, he wants to avail the benefits of various health schemes initiated by the state. Rao has also stated that as he receives a pension of around ₹50,000 per month, it is insufficient for him to stay as well as pay medical expenses in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the HC granted Rao an extension till December 6 to return to jail after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) informed the division bench of justice Nitin Jamdar and justice Sarang Kotwal that it had not been able to get the health condition of Rao assessed and examined by Nanavati Hospital, as directed by the bench on November 18.

When the application of Rao for extension of bail came up for hearing, senior advocate Anand Grover, representing Rao, informed the bench that rather than complying with the November 18 order, NIA had failed to refer Rao to Nanavati Hospital.

In the application seeking modification of the bail order, Rao has stated that the monthly expenses he has been incurring while complying with the bail conditions by staying in Mumbai is around ₹96,000 per month. As he receives only ₹50,000 pension, he is forced to borrow from his children, he stated.

The application further states that he had to undergo a laparoscopic surgery and a hernia repair operation at Holy Family hospital after he suffered acute pain in the abdomen earlier in November for which he incurred an expense of ₹3.04 lakh. Rao has stated that he has already spent ₹3.7 lakh over his capacity and hence the bail order should be modified to permit him to go and live in Hyderabad where the cost of living is much lower.

Rao has also stated that he has to undergo cataract operation in both eyes which will cost him ₹50,000 which is beyond his financial capabilities. He states that as he is covered by the health schemes in Telangana state and his daughter and grand-children are doctors, they would be in a better position to take care of him if he is allowed to go back to Hyderabad.

While assuring the court that he is willing to abide by the strictest bail conditions put by the court while living at his residence in Hyderabad, Rao has stated that he would also be able to sustain himself and his wife from his pension. The application is expected to be heard on December 2 along with the bail extension application.