Vasai factory blast kills one, injures 2

Nemuddin Mohammed Karim Salmani, 18, died and two other were injured in a wall collapse caused by a blast at the manufacturing unit of Heft Engineering Company, Tungarphata in Vasai (East) on Saturday evening. The export-oriented unit manufactures heat exchangers, finned tubes and other engineering products. The injured are admitted at a private hospital.

“The blast in the boiler was so powerful that the worker of the adjoining Dolphin Company died after the portion of the boundary wall fell on him and he died instantly. The blast caused shockwaves so much so that some locals thought it was an earthquake,” said an officer from Waliv police station.

Firemen from the Vasai civic fire brigade went to the spot and admitted two injured workers —Anwar Siddiqui and Vinod Yadav — at a private hospital.

“As of now, we have registered a case of accidental death and are waiting the report of the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health (DISH), Vasai who visited the spot to ascertain the cause of the blast. We will register a case of negligence against the owner of the unit,” said the officer, adding that they are investigating further.