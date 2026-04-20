Mumbai: In a first, the Vasai-Virar traffic police have decided to auction 930 impounded vehicles online after their owners failed to claim them despite repeated notices. The vehicles, including over 120 seized in the past year, were picked up for being abandoned on roads and obstructing traffic across the region.

Vasai-Virar cops to auction 930 seized vehicles amid safety, space concerns

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Officials said the move aims to tackle growing congestion and safety concerns caused by such vehicles. Apart from choking roads, these vehicles also pose risks of misuse for illegal activities. Many have been lying unattended for years, with locals reporting children playing in and around them, increasing the risk of accidents and injuries.

The traffic police had earlier faced hurdles in removing these vehicles due to a lack of storage space. According to the police, this issue was resolved after securing a site in Achole, allowing authorities to step up action against abandoned vehicles. Vehicles seized during enforcement drives were also added to the list.

Notices were allegedly issued twice to trace owners, but there was no response. The department has now begun the process of auctioning them and has sought valuation from the Transport Department through a letter sent on March 8, 2026. Senior Police Inspector Prashant Langi said that once the vehicles have been appraised, they will be auctioned online.During the compilation of vehicles’ records, police also found that at least 15 of the impounded vehicles were stolen.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials added that while the Traffic Department is actively clearing abandoned vehicles, space continues to be a concern as more vehicles from accidents and enforcement actions are being added. Furthermore, towing operations are now set to commence and the department is now grappling with the question of where to accommodate the additional vehicles. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials added that while the Traffic Department is actively clearing abandoned vehicles, space continues to be a concern as more vehicles from accidents and enforcement actions are being added. Furthermore, towing operations are now set to commence and the department is now grappling with the question of where to accommodate the additional vehicles. {{/usCountry}}

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