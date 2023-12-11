Vashi doctor performs record 287 robotic knee surgeries in 17 months

Navi Mumbai

Fortis Hiranandani Hospital Vashi’s Dr Pramod Bhor, Director-Orthopaedic Surgery and his team have achieved a remarkable milestone of conducting 287 successful robotic knee replacement surgeries in a span of 17 months. This achievement marks a first in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, bringing advanced robotic surgery to the forefront of medical care.

Since its commencement in March 2022, the Robotic Knee Replacement Program at Fortis Hiranandani Hospital Vashi has seen tremendous success. It has significantly improved the lives of a wide range of patients afflicted with knee pain and joint issues. Demonstrating its versatility and efficacy, this program has significantly enhanced the quality of life for patients across various age groups.

While robotic knee replacement surgery offers considerable benefits for both the elderly and younger patients, its use in younger individuals is restricted to those who’ve suffered from Secondary Osteoarthritis due to trauma or Rheumatoid Arthritis.

Fortis Hiranandani Hospital Vashi’s CUVIS - Surgical Robot System, a state-of-the-art fully automated robotic arm, has revolutionized total and partial knee replacement surgeries. Offering a more precise and less invasive approach, this technology has led to improved patient outcomes and significantly faster recovery times. Its accuracy and minimally invasive nature have contributed to a 30% reduction in recovery duration, enabling patients to resume their daily activities earlier, effectively reducing the recovery period to half of that required by traditional surgery methods.

In traditional knee replacement surgery, hand-held instruments can bring in limitations; sometimes needing the surgeons to cut more bone, causing soft tissue damage. The CUVIS - Surgical Robot System on the other hand offers a more precise and minimally invasive approach.

Dr Bhor, highlighting the technological advancements, stated, “This technology helps us plan better, and the CT scans of the limb helps us see the overall structure. We use these scans to virtually plan the surgery, including implant placement and bone cuts. The fully automatic robot helps in fine cutting of the bone tissue, aids in fitting of the implant perfectly into the joint. This approach significantly reduces the need for blood transfusions and lowers post-operative pain.”

He added, “Understanding the importance of patient education and support, the hospital facilitates connections between prospective patients and those who have already undergone the surgery through their Ortho Joint Support Group. This initiative has been crucial in preparing patients and their families for the procedure, addressing concerns, and building confidence in the treatment.”

Speaking about the milestone, Nitin Kamaria, Facility Director of the hospital said, “”Our program is the perfect example of ‘precision meets preservation’. We take pride in achieving this impressive feat, that helps offer better quality of life to patients with bone and joint concerns. Our commitment to patients empowers and enables our clinical teams to deliver exceptional care and outcomes.”