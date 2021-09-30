Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Vashi police book man for sexually abusing 6-year-old girl

Vashi police have booked a man for sexually abusing a 6-year-old girl; According to the girl’s mother, who earned a living by doing house help jobs, on September 23, when she reached back home from work, she saw the accused sexually abusing her daughter
By Raina Shine, Navi Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON SEP 30, 2021 07:43 PM IST
The Vashi police have booked a man on Thursday for sexually abusing a six-year-old girl of Sector 31 hutment area in Vashi. (HT FILE)

According to police, the accused, identified as Pappu, has been absconding since the incident occurred on September 23.

According to the victim’s 31-year-old mother, she was not entertained by police when she first went to the police station after the incident to register a complaint. She then approached an NGO and with their help, a case was registered.

Meanwhile, police inspector (crime), Pramod Toradmal of Vashi Police Station has denied the allegation and said, “We registered the case immediately after she approached us which was in the wee hours of Thursday.”

According to the complainant, she earned a living by doing house help jobs and on September 23, when she reached back home from work, she saw the accused sexually abusing her daughter. On being questioned, he said that he was just applying some ointment on her private parts and fled. The accused has been booked under sections of rape and molestation of the Indian Penal Code and sections under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

