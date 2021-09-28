Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Vehicle owners clear fines worth 22.77 crore in Maharashtra

BK Upadhyay, ADG traffic, said the notices were sent to the traffic violators who together owed the government more than ₹417.41 crore in fines for traffic violations
By Megha Sood
PUBLISHED ON SEP 28, 2021 06:02 PM IST
Over one million vehicle owners across Maharashtra were sent pre-litigation notices by the additional director general (ADG) of Maharashtra traffic police (HT Photo)

A fortnight after the Maharashtra traffic police issued an ultimatum to traffic rules’ violators to clear their pending e-challans, 484,739 vehicle owners have cleared their pending fines worth 22.77 crore. The number of unpaid challans still stands at 2,100,983, involving 679,676 vehicles and 102.39 crore fine.

From September 13, over one million vehicle owners across Maharashtra were sent pre-litigation notices by the additional director general (ADG) of Maharashtra (traffic), warning them to clear their pending fines levied through e-challans or remain present before the next Lok Adalat.

BK Upadhyay, ADG traffic, said the notices were sent to the traffic violators who together owed the government more than 417.41 crore in fines for traffic violations. The notices were sent to violators via SMSs on their registered mobile numbers, he added.

Of the one million pending e-challans, the traffic police have sent maximum notices to violators in Mumbai.

