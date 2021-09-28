Vehicle owners clear fines worth 22.77 crore in Maharashtra

A fortnight after the Maharashtra traffic police issued an ultimatum to traffic rules’ violators to clear their pending e-challans, 484,739 vehicle owners have cleared their pending fines worth ₹22.77 crore. The number of unpaid challans still stands at 2,100,983, involving 679,676 vehicles and ₹102.39 crore fine.

From September 13, over one million vehicle owners across Maharashtra were sent pre-litigation notices by the additional director general (ADG) of Maharashtra (traffic), warning them to clear their pending fines levied through e-challans or remain present before the next Lok Adalat.

BK Upadhyay, ADG traffic, said the notices were sent to the traffic violators who together owed the government more than ₹417.41 crore in fines for traffic violations. The notices were sent to violators via SMSs on their registered mobile numbers, he added.

Of the one million pending e-challans, the traffic police have sent maximum notices to violators in Mumbai.