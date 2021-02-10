Versova fire: 4 injured; Mumbai mayor warns of action against storage of hazardous materials

As many as four persons sustained injuries after a massive fire broke out in a cylinder godown on Wednesday in Versova area. The incident was reported at 9.43am.

Mini blasts were heard across Versova. Nearby houses also reported cracks due to the vibrations caused by the blast.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, investigations will be undertaken to ascertain the legality of the structure. Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said the BMC had taken action twice in the past against the godown.

“I request the citizens to submit a written application about cylinders kept in the nearby areas. We’ll visit the spots next week and take action. Any business activity, where the storage of hazardous materials is involved, should not be carried out in residential areas. If authorities have given such licenses, l will have them cancelled,” Pednekar said.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator, Ranjana Patil said, “All types of illegal businesses were running in the premises. The BMC should ensure that such illegal businesses are not carried out in future.”

A Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB)officer said, “We will investigate whether the structure had permission to operate. The four persons who are injured are the workers at the godown. But we will get complete details after we record their statements.”

The Mumbai Police said they will file a case after getting the preliminary report on the incident.

Siraaj Inamdar, senior inspector from Versova police station said, “We are awaiting more details from the Mumbai Fire Brigade and BMC. Once we get it, we will book the culprits.”

Meanwhile, a resident Dhawal Shah of the Andheri Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizens’ Association said, “There is serious need of additional fire station in Andheri (West). In the last two months, eight fire incidents have been reported in Andheri and there is one fire station which is far away at Irla. One additional fire station was proposed at Link Road in Andheri West, but it is not constructed for the last 25 years.”

Shah added, “For residents of Versova, Lokhandwala where the population of around five lakh reside, there should not be any more delay in construction of additional fire station to ensure timely firefighting is conducted in fire like that of Wednesday.”