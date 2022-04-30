Versova murder: Boyfriend arrested for killing teen

Mumbai A 23-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly killing his 19-year-old girlfriend, whose partially-decomposed body was found stuffed in a sack, with her hands and legs tied, at Versova beach on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Mohammed Shahjeb Ansari, was arrested after the police scanned through the call data records of the victim, Sonam Shukla.

Shukla, who was a resident of Premnagar in Goregaon west, had an affair with Ansari who also stays in the same neighbourhood. Police officers said after questioning, Ansari confessed that he strangled the teenager with a cable wire after a fight over a trivial issue.

The police have arrested Ansari under sections 201 (disappearance of evidence) and 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

The officers said that after the girl left her house at 4pm on April 25 for her tuition and ended up at a friend’s place as Ansari was busy. At 9pm, when Ansari was alone at his house, Shukla went to meet him, telling her friend that she was going home.

However, after 9.30pm, the two got into a fight over a petty issue after which, in a fit of rage, Ansari strangled her with the wire.

On realising that Shukla was dead, he stuffed her body into a gunny bag with her hands and legs tied and carried it in his scooter to dump it in the mangroves between Goregaon and Malad, assuming that the body would be eaten by fish or would drift away.

At 11pm, when her parents called her up as she was late, they found that her phone was switched off, said Siraj Inamdar, senior police inspector of Versova police station.

The sack with the girl’s body was found floating on the beach shore near Barista Lane in Versova at around 5.30 pm by locals who alerted the Versova police.

After the police found the body, they uploaded the photo of the deceased on their WhatsApp group and after a few minutes, they received a reply from the Goregaon police that the girl was reported missing by her parents two days ago.