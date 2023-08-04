Mumbai: A video showing National Cadet Corps (NCC) students being brutally beaten up on the premises of Thane-based K G Joshi College of Arts and N G Bedekar College of Commerce did the rounds on social media on Thursday, creating a stir among students and parents. NCC cadets get the stick from senior in Thane college

The video shows a batch of eight to ten degree college students, between the age of 18-20 years, being instructed by a senior cadet to get into and remain in plank position. The senior was most likely put in charge in the absence of the senior NCC official from the college. Subsequent frames of the video shows the senior cadet beating up those unable to perfect the plank with a stick as punishment.

When HT reached out to Suchitra Naik, the principal of the college, to comment on the issue, she said, “The senior NCC cadet was from Bandodkar College of Science, which is run by the management that runs our institution. The college is taking disciplinary as well as legal action against the senior who is seen beating the students.”

Pradeep Sawant, member of the Yuva Sena under the Shiv Sena (UBT), said, “We were also part of NCC but never faced such brutal punishment. We have demanded that the college take action against the senior (NCC) student.” Sawant, who was also a senior senate member of the University of Mumbai (MU), wrote a letter along with another senior senate member to the Vice-Chancellor (VC) seeking action against the student and the responsible teaching staff too. In the letter, he also demanded an inquiry into the incident.

Meanwhile, students and parents refrained from speaking about the incident, hoping that the college administration will take necessary action against the guilty.

