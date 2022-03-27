Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Video| Venomous snake rescued from well in Maharashtra by volunteers
mumbai news

Video| Venomous snake rescued from well in Maharashtra by volunteers

A cobra bite can paralyse muscles leading to respiratory and cardiac failure. In another rescue operation, a nearly 10 feet python was recovered from Gujarat.
Screen grab from video of rescue operation share by ANI on Twitter.
Published on Mar 27, 2022 07:43 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Some volunteers of a non-government wildlife organisation on Saturday rescued an Indian spectacled cobra (Naag) from an abandoned well in Maharashtra's Nashik, news agency ANI reported. The spectacled cobra, or the Indian cobra, is a highly venomous snake predominantly found in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Bhutan. The Indian cobra is a member of the "big four" species that inflict the most snakebites on humans in India, according to some reports. A cobra bite can paralyse muscles leading to respiratory and cardiac failure.

A two-minute video shared by ANI on Twitter shows volunteers rescuing the snake. A rescuer can be seen pulling the snake out of the well as it hangs on the hook tied to a rope. Once the snake reaches the surface, the volunteers are seen trying to put it in a bag. While there is a slight reluctance, a volunteer is seen tackling the reptile patiently.

RELATED STORIES

Having a life span of 24 years, Indian cobras can easily be identified by their relatively large and quite impressive hood, which they expand when threatened. They are extremely alert and tend to shy away from human confrontation.

In another rescue operation, a nearly 10 feet python was recovered from Gujarat. "We got a call that a snake was found at a plot where construction work was underway. Rescued snake was handed over to the forest department," Gujarat Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals' Raj Bhavsar said.

(With inputs from ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP