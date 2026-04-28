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Vidyavihar crash: HC seeks reply on plea to cancel bail of minor driver’s father

The petition by Minal Patel challenges the March 4 sessions court order that granted bail to the father of a 17-year-old boy accused of driving the car involved in the fatal accident

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 05:52 am IST
By Vikrant Jha
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MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Monday issued notice on a plea by the widow of Dhrumil Patel, who was killed in the February 5 Vidyavihar crash, seeking cancellation of bail granted to the minor driver’s father, and asked the accused and the State to file responses.

Dhrumil Patel was killed and his wife, Minal, was injured in the accident.

The petition by Minal Patel challenges the March 4 sessions court order that granted bail to the father of a 17-year-old boy accused of driving the car involved in the fatal accident.

The High Court has sought replies from the respondents, initiating proceedings on whether the bail granted to the father warrants interference.

The accident took place near Somaiya College in Vidyavihar, where a car allegedly driven by the minor rammed into a scooter carrying Dhrumil Patel, 33, and his wife. Both were seriously injured, and Dhrumil later succumbed to his injuries.

An FIR registered at Tilak Nagar police station named both the minor driver and his father, the car owner, as accused.

A magistrate court had earlier denied bail to the father, citing prima facie evidence suggesting he knew the minor was driving. However, the sessions court granted bail on March 4, holding that there was insufficient material to establish that he knew that his son had taken the car.

Invoking provisions that hold a vehicle owner or guardian liable for offences committed by a minor, the petition seeks cancellation of bail, arguing that the father’s continued liberty could affect the ongoing investigation and trial.

 
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