Vikas Oberoi under investigation for Lamborghini accident in Sardinia

London: One of Mumbai’s top realtors Vikas Oberoi is under investigation in Sardinia in connection with a crash involving four super cars and a mini-van, and which left a Swiss couple dead.

Oberoi and his wife, the Swades actress Gayatri Joshi, had been speeding in a Lamborghini on a highway in Sardinia this Monday when they were involved in the multi car crash. Oberoi, who suffered a few injuries, has been recuperating in a hospital (Getty Images)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Oberoi and his wife, the Swades actress Gayatri Joshi, had been speeding in a Lamborghini on a highway in Sardinia this Monday when they were involved in the multi car crash. Oberoi, who suffered a few injuries, has been recuperating in a hospital. An officer at Carabinieri police station in Carbonia, Sardinia, under whose jurisdiction the accident took place, told HT that Oberoi and his wife remain free and that, as of now, there are no travel restrictions on them.

“Magistrate Piglia is collecting evidence and will speak to the witnesses over the next few days to ascertain the facts of the case,” said the officer over the phone to HT. He confirmed that Oberoi is being investigated for “omicidio stradale” which translates as road homicide. The officer did not give his name as he is not authorised to speak to the media, but made clear that Oberoi was not driving under the influence of alcohol.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Our tests confirmed that he was not drunk.” When asked specifically whether the couple can travel outside Italy he said: “I do not have any idea about any restrictions imposed on their travel by a judge.”

The clip of the Oberoi’s blue Lamborghini involved in the accident has gone viral on social media. While the Oberois had a narrow escape, the Swiss couple in one of the Ferraris died in Monday’s accident.

Italy’s parliament passed a legislation in 2016 for the offence of road homicide. Any possible sentence depends on the circumstances of the case and has three scales of punishment. According to the provisions, a driver’s negligent behaviour is punishable if it causes injuries, serious injuries and fatality according to the degree of negligence. The penalty ranges from imprisonment from two to seven years if death occurs due to the violation. The penalty increased up to 10 and 12 years if the violator is found to have committed the offence under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Oberoi Realty Ltd said in a statement, “The relevant authorities are investigating the incident and until the facts are established, we won’t be able to comment on the subject.”

The billionaire promoter, who is known to be media shy, did not respond to calls and messages when HT tried to reach him in Italy on Thursday.

(Inputs by Satish Nandgaonkar)

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON