‘Vikasit Maharashtra’ will help fulfil ‘Vikasit Bharat 2047’ dream, PM Modi writes to Fadnavis

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his wishes to Maharashtra on its foundation day through a 3-page letter to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. In the letter, he described the state as a “confluence of valour, devotion, reform and dynamism,” shaped by icons such as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar, Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

Samarkand, Sept 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Samarkand, Uzbekistan, to take part in SCO Summit, on Thursday. (ANI Photo/PIB) (ANI)

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The letter also highlights Maharashtra’s key achievements, including the inclusion of Maratha forts in the UNESCO World Heritage List, recognition of Marathi as a classical language, and the unveiling of Ambedkar’s bust at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris.

Emphasising the state’s economic leadership, the Prime Minister said Maharashtra remains a top investment destination and a driver of India’s growth across sectors such as infrastructure, manufacturing, and digital technology. He highlighted major projects like the Mumbai Metro expansion, Navi Mumbai International Airport and Vadhavan Port, along with record railway funding of ₹24,000 crore.

“2026 is a significant year because it marks multiple landmark anniversaries, including those of Ahilyabai Holkar, Jyotirao Phule and Sant Gadge Baba, as well as the centenary of key historical and social milestones. The government has dedicated the year to ‘Samta’ and ‘Samajik Samarasta’, he wrote. “The vision of Vikasit Maharashtra aligns with Vikasit Bharat 2047 and will help Maharashtra contribute majorly to fulfilling the national dream. Gadchiroli represents a remarkable transformation as Maoism and left-wing extremism wane, opening a new chapter.”

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{{^usCountry}} The Prime Minister also praised Fadnavis for his efforts to bring water to the dry areas of Marathwada during his first term as chief minister. “I am glad that the government is continuing this trajectory with great vigour,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Prime Minister also praised Fadnavis for his efforts to bring water to the dry areas of Marathwada during his first term as chief minister. “I am glad that the government is continuing this trajectory with great vigour,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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