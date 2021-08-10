Viral fever related to monsoon worrying residents of Kalyan-Dombivli

More than 7,000 cases of non-Covid fever were recorded by the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KMDC) in June and July. The civic officials have claimed that the fever cases not related to Covid are also treated as Covid cases at the initial stage and antigen tests are carried out compulsorily at the hospitals and health centres.

Although the number of daily Covid cases is under control now at less than 100, the KDMC health department is also focusing on tackling the non-Covid fever and other illnesses like dengue, malaria and typhoid in its vicinity.

In June, a total of 2,617 fever cases were recorded while in July, it was 5,000, as per the KDMC health department.

“There is an increased number of cases of fever and other illnesses during monsoon that we need to take care of. With the Covid cases reduced, we are still making it mandatory to get Covid tests done, though most test negative,” said Pratibha Panpatil, epidemic officer, KDMC.

“This is the period when most dengue and malaria cases are reported due to the changing weather. Our staff are doing the survey, providing medicines and also carrying out fogging at breeding spots across the city,” added Panpatil.

As of now, the civic body has recorded 10 cases of dengue and 39 cases of malaria between January and July. No deaths related to these diseases have been recorded till date.

The spread of the viral fever among the residents of Kalyan-Dombivli has also led to anxiety among them figuring out if the fever was due to Covid-19 infection or not.

“Last week, my entire family suffered from viral fever and the symptoms were similar to Covid-19 infection. We carried out the antigen tests that were negative. However, most of us were anxious when we suffered from fever, cough and body ache,” said Sapna Kothari, 45, a resident of Khadakpada in Kalyan (W).