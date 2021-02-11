Visitation for lawyers and family members to resume in Maharashtra prisons

Prisons in Maharashtra will now resume visitations by inmates’ family members from Monday while Arthur Road jail (Mumbai Central Jail) and Thane jail permitted visits from advocates from Wednesday. The visits were stopped since March 2020, after the Covid-19 lockdown was imposed.

The inmates will now be able to meet their family members after almost a year. Sunil Ramanand, additional director general of Maharashtra prisons confirmed that a circular was issued to all central and district jail superintendents of Maharashtra, asking them to coordinate with the respective district collectors and municipal commissioners on this regard.

As per safety protocols, instead of five people, only two will be allowed to visit at a time and those below 15 years and above 55 years will not be allowed entry.

During the lockdown, the government had released a few inmates on bail to decongest the prisons. “Every inmate wanted to get bail citing the reason of Covid-19, however, as the visitations from lawyers were stopped, they could not get any updates on bail procedures.

In July 2020, coin box calling and video calling was started. As per the jail manual, undertrials are allowed to use the phone four times a month, while convicts are allowed the use of it twice a month,” said an official from the Maharashtra prison department.

VB Vayachal, superintendent of police, Arthur Road jail informed that after taking the inspector-general’s permission and meeting the Mumbai district collector, they have started visits from advocates on Wednesday.

Masks and use of sanitisers have also been made mandatory. The same circular will be implemented in Thane, Taloja and Byculla jail from February 15.

Sadanand Gaikwad, superintendent of police, Byculla jail, said, “Visitors with masks will be allowed and sanitisers will be used. The visits are through intercoms. We will see that the intercoms are sanitised after every visit.”