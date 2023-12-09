Visually-impaired man struck in Khar road accident; elderly driver arrested

Mumbai: A visually-impaired man lost his life in a road accident while crossing the road, resulting in the arrest of a senior citizen by the Kherwadi police. The incident happened around 11pm on Thursday near the Kherwadi bridge when a car driven by Clarence Phaseka, 74, dashed into Anwar Khan, 36, who was crossing the road.

The deceased was a resident of a chawl in Deepakwadi, Khar East. His brother, Sarvar, informed the police that Anwar would typically ask for help outside the Gousiya mosque before walking back to their shared chawl.

“It was when he was returning home on Thursday that he met with the accident. Our patrolling teams that were nearby witnessed the incident, took Anwar to Sion Hospital, and detained the driver of the car,” said a police official.

Visibly Anwar sustained severe injuries on his head and limbs. He was declared dead on arrival at the hospital, the police added.

The accused faces charges under section 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.