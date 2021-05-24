Walk-in vaccination for 45+ between Monday and Wednesday: BMC

Starting today, those above 45 years of age will be allowed to walk in to receive their first Covishield vaccine dose for three days (between Monday and Wednesday), according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). This comes two weeks after the BMC suspended the walk-in vaccination drive owing to crowding at centres.

According to BMC, between Thursday and Saturday, vaccination will be only on basis of appointment, and on Sunday there will be no inoculation. However, the vaccination for the 18-44 age group remains suspended in civic and government centres. The BMC had last week allowed those above 60 years of age for walk-in vaccination.

As per BMC data, there are 1.1 million senior citizens in the city. Among them, 882,000 have been administered the first dose. The civic body is now focusing on covering the remaining 300,000 senior citizens. Meanwhile, those wanting the second dose of Covaxin will be allowed on a walk-in basis. According to BMC, those requiring second dose of Covishield have to come 84 days after taking the first dose, as per instructions of the Central government.