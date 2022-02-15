Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Watch: Biker narrowly escapes speeding Rajdhani Express in Mumbai, video goes viral
mumbai news

Watch: Biker narrowly escapes speeding Rajdhani Express in Mumbai, video goes viral

In the video, the biker could be seen discarding his two-wheeler and running away for his life as the speeding train crushed his vehicle.
Biker escapes a major train accident while trying to cross the railway tracks. (Video screengrab/Twitter)
Published on Feb 15, 2022 09:10 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Sharmita Kar | Edited by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi

An attempt to save just a few minutes came at a heavy cost to a man riding a motorcycle, who had a close shave with a speeding train in Mumbai. A clipping is now doing the rounds on social media where a two-wheeler is seen getting smashed under a Rajdhani Express train, while the biker makes a nail-biting narrow escape.

The video footage was reportedly captured in Mumbai on February 12. The biker could be seen stopping on the railway tracks seeing the approaching train and discarding his motorcycle at the last moment. He appeared to have also sustained injuries from the incident.

The video that is now being widely circulated on social media platforms has sent shivers down the spine of users. It was trailed along with a similar incident from last year, in which a biker escaped such a train accident in the nick of time.

Watch here:

RELATED STORIES

Many Twitter users have reacted to the incident.

One user wrote: “All the impatient, oversmart riders, drivers & law breakers in #India need to be shown such videos on a daily basis.”

“All such railway crossing should stop and legal action should be taken on offenders who jump such crossing barricades,” read another reply.

“So... His bike got destroyed, he must have experienced shock of 440 volts, he has injured his back... All of it happened while trying to save few minutes. This is called Lene Ke Dene Padhgaye,” said another tweet.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rajdhani express
TRENDING TOPICS
UP Assembly elections 2022 LIVE
Uttarakhand election 2022 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Happy Valentine's Day 2022 wishes
Goa Assembly elections 2022 LIVE
Valentine's Day 2022
India Covid 19 Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP