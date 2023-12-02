Water cuts to affect 8 wards

Starting 8:30am today, nearly one third of the city’s wards will face water cuts for 24 hours or receive water with low pressure or for less time. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said the water cut is being implemented in 8 out of 25 wards in the city. This is being done to repair the 1800mm pipe of the Veravali reservoir in Seepz, Andheri east, which burst on Thursday night due to ongoing metro works.

Water supply remain entirely suspended for 24 hours in the K west ward. The wards that will not receive water or get water with low pressure include K east (Jogeshwari east, Andheri east, Vile Parle east), H east and H west (comprising areas like Bandra, Khar and Santacruz) , P South (Goregaon), S ward (Bhandup, Vikhroli, Powai), L ward, (Kurla, Sakinaka, Chandivali) and N ward (Ghatkopar).