Water leakage at AC local train inconveniences commuters

MUMBAI The Central Railway has ordered an inquiry after water started leaking from the vents of an AC local train, inconveniencing commuters on Monday morning.

At 8:59 am, water started dripping on the fifth compartment of the Dombivli-CST local train. The passengers quickly alerted railway authorities and the issue was later attended by senior Central Railway officials.

The particular train has since been removed from service after inspection and has been taken to the railway-operated Kurla rail carshed for further inspection.

“The root cause of the leakage is being investigated. We will be able to determine the cause only after thorough examination,” said a senior Central Railway official.

Passenger associations have raised questions over the safety of commuters and asked the railways to determine the cause of the incident immediately. “It is a serious issue as there was a chance of a short circuit. The railways should identify the cause immediately and rectify it,” said Subhash Gupta, president of Rail Yatri Parishad.

36 new local train services were introduced on the Central Railway mainline on February 19, of which 34 were AC. The train services have been introduced on both slow and fast railway corridors between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)- Kalyan/Kasara and Karjat railways stations.

In order to introduce additional AC train services, 16 AC local trains were removed from the harbour line.