Water supply to be hit in western suburbs of Mumbai today. Details here
mumbai news

Water supply to be hit in western suburbs of Mumbai today. Details here

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation has posted a notice on Twitter announcing repair work in the water supply valve. The areas to be affected are Juhu, Vile Parle, Santa Cruz, Khar and Andheri.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 13, 2021 06:15 AM IST
The BMC has requested the people living in areas where water supply will be affected today to store water and use it sparingly.

Many areas in Mumbai will see a disruption in water supply on Tuesday due to a repair work carried out by the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The civic body had earlier mentioned the "technical difficulties" in some areas of the city's western suburbs, necessitating the repair work.

The areas where water supply will be cut or provided at low pressure are: Juhu, Vile Parle, Santa Cruz, Khar and Andheri.

“On July 13, from 10am to 10pm, water supply will be cut off in some areas, or will be done at low pressure. This one-day change is being made to streamline the water supply in these areas. We humbly request citizens to cooperate,” the BMC said in a tweet on Sunday.

In the notice accompanying the tweet, the BMC said that it will replace the valve (which it calls the butterfly valve) due to which the water supply will be affected. "Replacing the valve to make the water supply smoother. It will help us provide various civic services to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation area. It will also help Mumbaikars get clean and pure drinking water," the BMC said in the notice.

The civic body further said in the notice that it keeps undertaking such maintenance work from "time to time".

The BMC has asked the people of the city to store water and use it sparingly.

The task to replace the 1200mm diameter valve at the Bandra outlet of Part 2 of Veravalli Reservoir 3 will be done in 12 hours due to which the water supply will be affected from 10am to 10pm, according to the BMC.

