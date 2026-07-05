'Wedding that would never happen': Siya Goyal's Snapchat messages surface in Ketan Agarwal murder case

An alleged Snapchat conversation shows Siya Goyal, the prime accused in the Ketan Agarwal murder case, purportedly referring to a wedding “that would never happen.”

Police said the conversation, based on viral online screenshots, took place between Goyal and her female friend before the murder. (Photo credit: ANI)

Police confirmed they recovered the messages from Goyal’s earlier mobile phone, and they have been recorded as evidence in the case.

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Police said the conversation, based on viral online screenshots, took place between Goyal and her female friend before the murder.

Also read | Ketan Agarwal murder case: Pune court sends Siya and Chetan to judicial custody till July 16, rejects polygraph test

In one purported message, Goyal allegedly asked her friend to send images of both sides of an Aadhaar card to facilitate booking wedding tickets.

She then allegedly remarked that the booking was for a wedding “that would never happen.”

Conversation recovered from Siya's phone

Senior police inspector Dinesh Tayade of Lonavla rural police station said, “The conversation was recovered from Siya’s earlier mobile phone, in which she was chatting with her friend in May. We will probe the friend as part of the investigation.

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{{^usCountry}} Ketan died after falling from Lohagad Fort on June 18. Police suspect Goyal and her alleged boyfriend Chetan Chaudhary pushed Ketan into the gorge. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ketan died after falling from Lohagad Fort on June 18. Police suspect Goyal and her alleged boyfriend Chetan Chaudhary pushed Ketan into the gorge. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, a video showing Goyal inside a police vehicle went viral, with several social media users alleging that she made an obscene gesture.

Her father, Praveen Goyal, dismissed the allegations, claiming the door of the police vehicle had accidentally slammed on her hand, injuring one of her fingers. “The gesture had no connection whatsoever with any obscene act or intention. She was showing her injured finger, and you may cross-check this with the concerned police authority,” he said.