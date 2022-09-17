WEH, EEH will now be maintained by BMC

Mumbai: Like the Monsoon which is in its last phase, potholes on Mumbai roads may well be in their last phase too, at least on the city’s two Express Highways. At a meeting with the assistant commissioners of 24 wards on Friday, BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal announced that both the Western and Eastern Express Highways will now be maintained by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At present, both the Western and the Eastern Express Highway are maintained by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

Ulhas Mahale, deputy municipal commissioner(infrastructure), confirmed to Hindustan Times that the BMC will now be the single nodal agency in charge of the maintenance of two of Mumbai’s most important roads. However, Mahale said that the nitty-gritty of collecting revenue from hoardings on these roads and tolls are yet to be finalised. “The handing over by the MMRDA and the taking over by the BMC of these two roads will be done soon,” he said.

Even though the municipal corporation did not develop these two roads, the BMC always got flak for the potholes here. Now, Chahal told the AMCs on Friday that the entire WEH from Bandra to Dahisar and the entire EEH from Sion to Mulund will be maintained by BMC.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The municipal commissioner’s meeting with the AMCs followed his meeting with chief minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday, where he was also directed to set a deadline for the completion of the beautification works at the city’s traffic islands, dividers, footpaths, skywalks, beaches, and parks.

The BMC has now rolled out a 90-day plan to beautify the city, well ahead of the BMC elections which are likely early next year. The 24 wards will be given ₹15 crore each for the beautification project. The work includes creating proper footpaths, installation of street furniture, beautifying traffic island, creation of urban Miyawaki forest and lighting up bridges and forts.

“The idea is to bring a dramatic visual impact in a short time of 90 days,” said a civic official present at Chahal’s meeting. Another aspect discussed was on the creation of “aspirational toilets” for which ₹78 crore have been allocated. “They are like the Suvidha toilets constructed by Hindustan Unilever (HUL) which provision for washing machines, drinking water, hot water for bathing, and even a play pen for kids. Based on this concept, the BMC too will construct toilets with these facilities,” said the civic official.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}