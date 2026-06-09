NAVI MUMBAI: What was meant to be a grand tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) has snowballed into a political embarrassment for Mahayuti, with missing names of deputy CMs from the invitation card now drawing the attention of the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

Who left out the deputy CMs? CMO demands answers from Cidco, NMIA after Shivaji statue invite gaffe

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Days after a controversy erupted over the exclusion of deputy chief ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar from the invitation for the unveiling of a 12-foot bronze statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Terminal 1 of NMIA, the CMO has issued a show-cause notice to City and Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco) and Navi Mumbai International Airport Private Limited (NMIAL), seeking an explanation for the lapse. Both entities have been asked to submit written replies within a week.

The omission became politically significant after both deputy chief ministers stayed away from Saturday’s inauguration ceremony, which was presided over by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. The absence of Shinde, who also heads the Urban Development Department, Cidco’s parent department, drew particular attention, given that Cidco is a stakeholder in NMIA and a co-organiser of the event. Shiv Sena leaders expressed strong displeasure over the omission and demanded accountability, warning that the issue would be raised at the cabinet meeting.

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{{^usCountry}} On Monday, the CMO formally stepped in, issuing notices to Cidco and NMIAL, the two stakeholders in the airport project. NMIAL is a joint venture between Adani Airport Holdings Limited, which holds a 74% stake, and Cidco, which owns the remaining 26%. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Monday, the CMO formally stepped in, issuing notices to Cidco and NMIAL, the two stakeholders in the airport project. NMIAL is a joint venture between Adani Airport Holdings Limited, which holds a 74% stake, and Cidco, which owns the remaining 26%. {{/usCountry}}

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“The two entities have been asked why the two deputy chief ministers were not invited to the inauguration event and why the prescribed protocol was not followed. Cidco has also been asked to explain why the Collector’s office was not consulted regarding the protocol to be followed. Both Cidco and NMIAL have been directed to ensure that due protocol is adhered to in future events,” a CMO official said.

The opposition seized on the episode as well. Ambadas Danve of the Shiv Sena (UBT) cited the incident as evidence that the BJP was systematically sidelining Eknath Shinde within the coalition.

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Blame game begins over invite list

According to an official at Mantralaya, the controversy appears to have stemmed from a coordination failure between government departments and the airport management. Government agencies, including Cidco and the Collector’s office, have reportedly held NMIAL management responsible for not adequately involving them in organising the programme.

Cidco vice-chairperson and managing director Vijay Singhal distanced the agency from the invitation process, saying the programme was organised by NMIAL. “The programme was organised by NMIAL, and it was their decision regarding the invitees. Had Cidco organised the programme, we would have followed the entire protocol laid down by the government,” Singhal said.

When HT reached out to NMIAL, a spokesperson said the company had no comment for the controversy. NMIAL has received the letter and is in the process of responding to it.