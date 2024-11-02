MUMBAI Why are traffic cops absent from roads?

The number of road accidents in the city has seen a steady rise over the last nearly three years (see box), which puts it right on the top of the list of accident-prone cities in the state, said officials from the regional transport department.

While increase in the volume of vehicles and violations of rules such as driving on the wrong side, speeding, lane cutting and jumping signals contribute to a dangerous disarray on roads, the absence of traffic cops at busy thoroughfares exacerbates the problem.

While M Ramkumar, additional commissioner of police, Traffic, said the 2,500 strong Mumbai traffic police force is “more than capable of handling the 660 major signals across the city; each in two shifts per day”, ground reality at major junctions, entry points of flyovers and bridges present a different scenario.

The case of a road rage in Goregaon East on October 12 or the hit-and-run in Bhandup involving a BMW on September 9, prove the point. In both cases traffic police officials were absent from the crucial junctions.

Deaths on the road

It took around 15 minutes for police to reach the spot in Goregaon East where 31-year-old Anushree Maine helplessly sought help as a group of 25 people beat her husband Akash to death, last month. The couple was on a two-wheeler when an autorickshaw driver overtook them. When Akash confronted him, a verbal argument ensued and soon a group of people aligned with the driver and started beating up Akash. They continued the act even after police arrived at the spot.

“The three policemen were not carrying weapons and therefore all they could do was to request the men to stop beating him,” said Maine, adding if a traffic cop were around, her husband would have been saved.

In September, a 33-year-old man was killed and his friend Prasad Patil grievously injured after being hit by a speeding BMW while they were decorating the pandal of ‘Mulundcha Raja’ Ganpati mandal in Mulund East. The BMW owner who was at the wheel fled from the spot and was later arrested from Navi Mumbai.

Jyotsana Patil, Prasad’s wife, said, “Had traffic police noticed the speeding BMW at Bhandup junction and acted right away, the accident could have been averted. It has left my husband in a vegetative state.” He suffered multiple fractures including injuries to his head, collar bones and legs and now needs to undergo hip surgery. Meanwhile, his hospital bills have soared to ₹14 lakh, which the family is struggling to pay, despite some assistance from the local Ganapati mandal and CM’s relief fund.

Thirteen-year-old Vinmai More was being driven by her father Ramesh to school on October 1 on a two-wheeler, when a dumper hit their bike from behind on a street in Goregaon East, and dragged them for over 15 meters. Vinmai died on the spot, while Ramesh had to be hospitalised to treat his injuries.

“I used to take that road every day to drop Vinmai, but I have never seen any traffic policeman on the entire stretch. I heard there was another accident on the same spot a few days ago,” said More. “I was saved despite being dragged by the other vehicle because I was wearing a helmet. The dumper driver did not stop even after watching my daughter fall from the scooter.”

Importance of physical presence

Jagdeep Desai, architect, academician, activist and founder trustee and chairperson of Forum for Improving Quality of Life, Mumbai, put the malaise down to lack of adequate punitive measures on those flouting road rules.

“A law breaker must pay a hefty fine. In Mumbai, however, the fear of traffic police or traffic cameras is non-existent,” said Desai, adding the e-challan system has failed to have any impact on offenders. “Traffic cops must make their presence felt either on roads or virtually. E-challans have made them a lazy lot – they are often seen standing under trees or sheds by the roadside.”

The Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Act 2019 aimed to deter road traffic violations by significantly increasing penalties. While the Act instilled fear among road users initially, the impact was short-lived and the “culture of non-compliance continued”.

In fact, it is motorists who sometimes alert traffic police to arrive at a crowded stretch by posting messages on X, said Desai. “Isn’t it the job of the traffic police to patrol the roads under their jurisdiction?”

Although between January and September, 2024, three lakh e-challans have been issued to offenders for driving on the wrong side and violating no-entry signs, the menace on the roads continues.

Ajay Govale, vice president at United Way, a global network for community action, that works with the police for traffic management, said four ‘Es’ are key to maintain traffic -- education, engineering, enforcement and emergency.

“Motorists must have knowledge of traffic laws and punishment in case of violations, before they get access to vehicles. Engineering is necessary because good infrastructure is needed to curb accidents like speed calming measures, and enforcement is essential through physical or virtual presence on roads, while emergency connotes quick response in cases of accidents and traffic jams,” said Govale.