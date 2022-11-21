Widened Kopri bridge expected to be completed by Monday

Thane With the installation of seven girders, Kopri bridge, the main connector between Mumbai and Thane, is expected to be completed by Monday morning.

Widening of the bridge will resolve peak hour congestion, bringing relief to commuters travelling towards Thane, Navi Mumbai and Mumbai. The bridge will also bring relief for motorists travelling from Mumbai towards Thane, Nashik, Gujrat and Pune. Around 1.22 lakh vehicles use the Kopri Bridge every day.

The work, that started on Saturday night, led to a midnight traffic jam in Thane. Central Railway, too, conducted special night blocks between Mulund and Thane.

Special night traffic and power blocks for girder installation between Mulund and Thane was enforced on Saturday-Sunday midnight and Sunday-Monday midnight. Three girders were already installed between 11 pm to 8 am and remaining four are scheduled to be installed between Sunday to Monday slot.

Traffic police made several arrangements and diversions for easy movement of traffic. Several commuters, however, took to Twitter to complain about midnight traffic ordeal. Ashish Bhamre, a 29-year-old IT professional said, “I left office from Vikhroli around 11.45pm. Generally, I reach my home in Bhiwandi within 45 minutes at night, but was stuck in traffic and reached by 1.30 am.”

The widening of Kopri bridge was first proposed 14 years ago when the cost of was ₹9 crore. The delay in implementing the plan has escalated the cost to ₹258.76 crore. Located on the eight-lane Eastern Express Highway, it suddenly turns into two lanes on this bridge which led to bottle neck and heavy traffic during peak hours.