Wife, her friend, booked for suicide of man 2 months after wedding: Police

A woman and a man she was in a relationship with have been booked by the Navi Mumbai police for driving her husband to suicide within two months of their wedding earlier this year, police said on Monday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said the man, who died by suicide in April this year, married a woman from Agra in February this year. After the wedding, the woman told her husband that she had been in a relationship with a man and that her parents had forced her to get married. The husband tried to persuade her to put the relationship behind her and move on but she declined.

A police officer at Kamothe police station said during their investigation into the husband’s suicide in April this year, police learnt that the wife and her friend had been allegedly pressuring the husband to opt for a separation.

The wife told the husband that she will continue being in a relationship with her friend if they don’t agree to dissolve the marriage, the officer said, adding that she allegedly told him that she didn’t care if he lived or not. On April 26, the man died by suicide. His parents linked the suicide to mental harassment by his wife.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The abetment to suicide case was registered on Saturday, police said.

[If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290]