Over the last week, Hindustan Times, in its series ‘Sharing Troubles’, has spoken to commuters who have complained about some unruly autorickshaw, and taxi drivers who do not follow Traffic and Motor Vehicle Rules while ferrying passengers on shared routes.

‘Will be sending our squads to take action against erring shared autorickshaw drivers’

HT highlighted many locations, many routes and spoke to many commuters, who are facing problems in their daily commute by road. The issues range from seating five passengers inside a three-wheeler autorickshaw, making an extra passenger sit on a plastic stool inside a shared cab, over-charging, dangerous driving to unruly behaviour, Mumbaikars have been facing it all.

HT brought these complaints to Vivek Bhimanwar, Maharashtra Transport commissioner, and he gave a lowdown on what Mumbaikars can expect on this matter in the coming days.

1. The shared autorickshaws and taxis are a successful last mile connectivity, but it has been hijacked by unruly drivers who break rules. How does your department plan to deal with this menace?

A. It is very simple. We will take the necessary action against all those who are not following the law. Over the past few days, we have received complaints about the issue of seating more passengers than permitted, over-charging among other things. What we understand is that people using shared autorickshaws in areas such as Kurla, Bandra, Thane, Mulund and Kandivali are facing problems from the drivers based on the complaints received. In fact, we have identified some locations in these areas and will be sending our squads to take necessary action against these erring shared autorickshaw drivers.

2. Recently autorickshaw unions had brought up the issue of illegal shared autorickshaw stands in the suburbs. Why isn’t anything being done about it?

A. We have begun the process of suspending permits of all those autorickshaws that are operating illegally. Also, a survey to determine approved shared autorickshaw stands is being carried out by our Regional Transport Offices (RTO). We will be able to comment on the necessary action only after that.

3. One of the primary complaints that Mumbaikars have is the non-display of fare chart on any route. There are other complaints too such as rash driving, seating more than permitted etc. Why are the authorities not taking any action?

A. The RTOs have determined the fares of every approved shared autorickshaw, and taxi stand in Mumbai. Having a chart indicating these fares at each location is mandatory, which will ideally help passengers using the service of shared autos and taxis. I will have to check with the RTOs about the same. Recently, the Wadala RTO started its own helpline number that will accept complaints by passengers over fare refusal, over-charging etc., on WhatsApp messages, images. There is a provision of email as well. Other RTOs are also starting similar helpline numbers for people where they can complain about the problems faced owing to autorickshaws and taxis.

4. Hindustan Times has given voice to the commuters in sharing their grievances concerning shared autos and taxis. What can these passengers do so that their voice reaches you?

A. We want everyone to follow rules. As far as shared autos and taxis are concerned, if people report about practices which are against the rules on our helpline number or over email, we will certainly take necessary action.

5. It’s been months since the Metro rail lines of 2A and 7 began in the western suburbs. There is scope for improving the last mile connectivity there and people are demanding shared autos. Has anything been done about it?

A. Yes, we understand that there is a scope to improve last mile connectivity from the newly started Metro rail stations. Considering the demand, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority (MMRTA) recently approved starting of shared autorickshaw stands from most of the metro stations of Line-2A and Line-7. This will bring relief to thousands of people. It will take eight to 10 days as we are preparing the minutes of the meeting (that need to be signed) after which this facility will be available to the public.

