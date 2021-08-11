Will reimpose lockdown in medical oxygen demand surpasses 700MT: Maharashtra minister

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said that the state government will reimpose lockdown if the need for medical oxygen surpasses 700 metric tonnes. The state government also released a set of new rules and relaxations, which comes into effect from August 15, as it recovers from the second wave of coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Tope announced that restaurants and eateries can operate till 10pm after August 15. It also allowed malls to remain open but with a rider that only vaccinated people will be allowed to enter the malls. Multiplexes and cinema halls will remain closed until further notice. Shops will also be allowed to remain open till 10pm. The state government made it clear that all the employees in these commercial establishments will have to be fully vaccinated. Gymnasiums and spas are also allowed to operate but with 50% capacity.

Tope said that private offices can operate throughout the day with fully vaccinated employees.

Maharashtra has also lifted the cap on weddings and will now allow 200 guests if a wedding is being held in open lawns and 100 guests if the wedding is being held in a closed area. The Maharashtra government said that places of worship will remain shut till further orders.

Tope said that a task force has been set up to decide on reopening of schools, colleges and institutes of higher education. He said that the chief minister will hold a meeting on the issue with the task force. “The task force has expressed apprehension over opening up of schools as students have not yet been fully vaccinated,” Tope said.

