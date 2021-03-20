Will test people for Covid-19 randomly without consent, says Mumbai's civic body

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday announced that it will conduct rapid antigen tests (RAT) randomly without citizens' consent at crowded places like malls, railway stations, bus depots, markets, tourist places and government offices.

"If a citizen refuses to get tested, they'd be booked under Epidemic Act," the BMC said in an order reported by news agency ANI.

The BMC has earmarked a daily quota of tests to be carried out in different places. For malls, an average of 400 RAT tests have to be conducted, for railway stations, state bus depots, crowded beaches, restaurants, markets, khau gallis, tourist attractions, government offices an average of 1000 RAT tests will have to be conducted, the civic body's circular said. In malls, the cost of the test has to be borne by the visitors, a refusal to do so will entail legal consequences under the Epidemic Act. For the rest of the places, the cost of the test will be borne by the BMC.

It has also released a list of the ward wise quota of RAT tests, depending on the number of malls, railway stations, bus depots, and other crowded places situated within the geographical boundaries of the concerned ward. The R Central Ward, which encompasses the Sanjay Gandhi National Park and Borivali amongst other areas, has been allocated the highest daily quota of 3800 daily tests, on the basis of 2 malls, one railway station, one state bus depot, and some crowded places. The L Ward, which covers Saki Naka, parts of Powai, Chandivali, Kurla, and Tungwa has also been asked to carry out 3800 daily RAT tests.

The BMC has directed the concerned assistant commissioners of every ward to ensure that their daily test targets are achieved. Information on the same has to be furnished to the additional municipal commissioner (Western Suburbs).

The decision has been taken because of the huge spike in the number of Covid-19 cases in Mumbai. On Friday, Mumbai reported 3,063 new cases, its highest single day spike of this year.