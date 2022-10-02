Will Uddhav Thackeray’s long-trusted aide Milind Narvekar join Shinde camp?

There seems to be no end to problems for former Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. It could turn out to be a major setback for Uddhav, if Shiv Sena secretary and his long-trusted aide Milind Narvekar joins CM Eknath Shinde’s faction.

“After (Champa Singh) Thapa, now Milind Narvekar is on his way,” minister from Shinde camp Gulabrao Patil said while addressing a gathering in Dhule on Saturday.

Narvekar has maintained his contact with chief minister Eknath Shinde even after the split in Shiv Sena. Though it is widely speculated Narvekar could join Shinde faction, this is the first time any leader from the Sena rebel camp has publicly made such a comment. Shinde even visited Narvekar’s house during Ganesh festival.

“Let’s assume Gulabrao Patil took ₹50 crore (for joining Shinde camp), what has Champa Singh Thapa taken? (for joining Shinde faction). He dedicated his entire life to Balasaheb Thackeray. The person who lit Balasaheb’s funeral pyre, the same Thapa left them (Uddhav Thackeray) as well. After Thapa, now Milind Narvekar is on his way,” Patil told the gathering.

Patil was referring to Thackeray’s personal assistant and helper – Champa Singh Thapa in the Shinde led faction on September 26.

“The day we will get the election symbol — bow and arrow — they will find no MLAs on their side,” Patil added.

Narvekar, who was once a powerful Shiv Sena functionary used to have a say in distribution of party tickets and even mediated between Thackeray and Fadnavis when the two parties formed the government in 2014. He was blamed by leaders like Bhaskar Jadhav (in 2004), Narayan Rane (in 2005), Pradeep Jaiswal (2009), and Mohan Rawale (in 2014) for their rebellions against the party.

When the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) came to power, Narvekar seemed sidelined while a retired bureaucrat was said to be calling the shots in the chief minister’s office. It was during this period that Narvekar is said to have patched up with Shinde. He continues to be in Thackeray’s core team but without any major responsibility.

He was not available for comments. An aide said he was travelling to Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh. Meanwhile, there was no reaction from Shiv Sena to Patil’s remarks.

A Shiv Sena MP said Narvekar is being sidelined by Thackeray for quite some time. “Everyone knows that Narvekar is being sidelined by Uddhav ji for quite some time, what is new in it. How is he going to affect the party even if he joins them,” he said, blaming the media for blowing things out of proportion.

Shiv Sena spokesperson Manish Kayande said that they are trying to create a perception. “It is nothing but a failed attempt to create a perception that many leaders from the party are joining them,” Kayande said.

Interestingly, Narvekar was one of the two leaders who were dispatched by Uddhav as his emissaries to talk to Shinde in Surat, Gujarat, on June 20. Ravindra Phatak was another leader but later joined Shinde in Guwahati.

Narvekar was indeed Tirupati on Saturday. “Blessed to witness the auspicious Garuda Vahanam on the 5th day of Brahmotsavam with Hon. Chief Justice of India Shri. Uday Lalit ji, Maharashtra Advocate General Shri. Ashutosh Kumbhakoni ji & @TTDevasthanams Chairman Shri. @yvsubbareddymp ji at Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple,” he tweeted.

When asked by the media, chief minister Eknath Shinde said he was not aware of any such development. “I am transparent in what I do. I will let you know if anything is happening (in this regard),” he said on Saturday.

