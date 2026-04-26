...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Willingness of 13-year-old girl to elope immaterial, HC says; upholds boyfriend’s conviction for kidnapping

The court refused to consider the girl’s willingness to elope with the accused, saying she was only 13 years old at the time. This was despite the girl’s admission during cross-examination before the trial court that she did not raise an alarm when the accused eloped with her

Published on: Apr 26, 2026 04:36 am IST
By HT Correspondent
Advertisement

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court recently upheld the conviction of a young man for kidnapping a 13-year-old girl despite the girl agreeing to elope with him, holding that consent of a minor girl was immaterial. The division bench of justices Sandipkumar More and Abasaheb Shinde, however, cleared Amol Landge of the charge of raping the girl after medical evidence negated the charge completely.

Willingness of 13-year-old girl to elope immaterial, HC says; upholds boyfriend’s conviction for kidnapping

Landge was aged 19 years when he eloped with his 13-year-old girlfriend on October 24, 2019 from their village, Kalamnuri in Hingoli district. After the girl’s family reported her missing, police traced the duo to Pimpalgaon and brought them to Kalamnuri. Based on the girl’s statement that Landge had enticed her away and had penetrative intercourse with her twice after they fled their village, he was booked under sections 363, 366-A, 376(2)(i) and 376(2)(n) of the Indian Penal Code and section 6 (penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

On January 17, 2022, a special POCSO court in Hingoli convicted Landge for kidnapping and raping the minor girl, and handed him a 10-year jail term for rape and 7 years rigorous imprisonment for kidnapping. Landge then approached the high court, challenging his conviction and sentence on various grounds.

 
conviction kidnapping
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home / Cities / Mumbai / Willingness of 13-year-old girl to elope immaterial, HC says; upholds boyfriend’s conviction for kidnapping
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.