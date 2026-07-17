Mumbai: A Juhu bungalow owned for more than five decades by the family behind Wilson Pens has been sold to the Jagwani family, promoters of Notandas Realty, in a ₹135-crore deal, according to property registration documents.

Villa Wilson, located near actor Amitabh Bachchan’s residence, Jalsa, is a Spanish-style luxury villa featuring expansive living spaces and floor-to-ceiling windows. (Satish Bate/Hindustan Times)

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Villa Wilson, located near actor Amitabh Bachchan’s residence, Jalsa, is a Spanish-style luxury villa featuring expansive living spaces and floor-to-ceiling windows. It was designed by renowned architect Nirmala Banaji.

The acquisition comes just months after Notandas Realty purchased another sea-facing heritage bungalow in Juhu for ₹221 crore.

According to industry sources, negotiations between the Sanghvis, owners of Wilson Pens, and the Jagwani family lasted about 10 months. A public notice inviting objections and claims over the property was issued in December 2025, but none were received. The transaction was registered earlier this month.

Documents accessed through real estate analytics platform Property Science show the plot measures 154.6 sq m. The bungalow is part of the larger Kapole Co-operative Housing Society in Juhu.

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{{^usCountry}} Records show that the property was owned by a certain Rajnikant Natwarlal Worah in 1960, before being transferred to Pushpavati Natwarlal Worah in 1965. In September 1971, Kiron Dwarkadas Sanghvi purchased the bungalow and named it Villa Wilson, after the family’s company, Wilson Pen Pvt Ltd, one of India’s oldest pen manufacturers. According to the company’s website, Dr BR Ambedkar used Wilson pens while drafting the Constitution of India. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Records show that the property was owned by a certain Rajnikant Natwarlal Worah in 1960, before being transferred to Pushpavati Natwarlal Worah in 1965. In September 1971, Kiron Dwarkadas Sanghvi purchased the bungalow and named it Villa Wilson, after the family’s company, Wilson Pen Pvt Ltd, one of India’s oldest pen manufacturers. According to the company’s website, Dr BR Ambedkar used Wilson pens while drafting the Constitution of India. {{/usCountry}}

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The company traces its origins to 1939, when brothers Dwarkadas Jivanlal Sanghvi and Chimanlal Jivanlal Sanghvi opened a pen shop in Calcutta, at a time when India depended largely on imported pens. In 1941, amid the threat of Japanese bombings during World War II, the family moved to Valsad in Gujarat and began manufacturing fountain pens using ebonite. Two years later, they shifted operations to Bombay, first setting up a small factory in Dadar before moving to Andheri in 1945-46, where it remains to this day.

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A pivotal moment for the company occurred in 1959 when Kiron Sanghvi, the founder’s eldest son, joined the family business. About 12 years later, the family purchased the plot for Villa Wilson.

Notandas Realty’s directors, Harsh Mahesh Jagwani and Mahesh Notandas Jagwani (HUF), have now acquired the property from Kiron Sanghvi’s wife, Dulari, and their children, Nipa Raj, Nina Sunil Dalal, Purvi Sanghvi and Hersh Sanghvi.

Sharing his views on the acquisition, Harsh Jagwani, managing director of Notandas Realty, said, “Villa Wilson is not only symbolic due to its close proximity to high-net-worth individuals and celebrity residences, but it is also an iconic property that represents the Wilson family. Thus, this acquisition aligns with our core goals to continue building upon its legacy, which will now be a part of the Notandas family’s heritage as well.”

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Jagwani added that the company plans to redevelop the property with a “future-forward architecture” that also captures Juhu’s historical values.

Hindustan Times reached out to Dulari Sanghvi for comment, but did not receive a response.