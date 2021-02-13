With 1 positive case over 7 days, Bhiwandi still cautious

With only one Covid-19 positive case recorded over the last seven days in Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC), it is no less than a victory against the pandemic for the residents here.

However, the civic body has claimed that the battle is still not over and appealed to the citizens to maintain social distancing and wear masks.

From February 5 to 8, and again from Feb 10-12, no new cases were recorded in Bhiwandi while one case was reported on February 9. The city also has not recorded a single death since January this year. As per the state figures, the total number of deaths recorded in BNCMC till date is 341.

In June, the BNCMC was the first civic body to impose strict lockdown for 15 days, as the number of daily Covid cases reached 170. The number of cases kept decreasing since after the BNCMC followed a four-step model of house-to-house surveys, contact tracing, containment and facility management under the guidance of civic commissioner Pankaj Ashiya since July.

Ashiya said, “The four steps that we followed then are still followed rigorously without fail. This has helped in tracing maximum cases on time. Following the measures strictly is the only way to curb the cases.”

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Bhiwandi has the lowest total cases of Covid at 6,884 as per the state government records. As per the BNCMC records, the active cases in the city are 18. The civic body is now running only one Covid centre with a capacity of treating 50 patients as the number of positive cases is less.

“Although, if the number of cases increases, the facilities that were developed earlier will be set up again. We have taken the doctors and staff into confidence that anytime they will have to provide the service if there is a surge in cases. The battle is still not over and we need to be extra careful and maintain it. Not a single death due to Covid has been reported since January and we are trying to maintain it by tracing all the high risk and low risk contact and strictly doing RT-PCR and not depending on antigen testing,” said Ashiya.

Mohammad Abir Shaikh, 29, a resident of Kamatghar, Bhiwandi, said, “We keep checking the Covid records in the city on social media and websites and when we see zero cases in the city, it is a major sigh of relief. Bhiwandi was once having the highest number of cases at the beginning of the pandemic and now it has the lowest.”

Manohar Konka, 35, a social activist from the city said, “The major reason for the reduction in Covid cases in the city is tracing by the civic body on time. The civic body has managed to reach each corner of the city. Despite people still not following social distancing at some places, the cases are low and this is commendable.”

Dr. Satish Rudra, an anaesthetist from Bhiwandi, expressed that the civic body did the Covid testing on a wide scale and treated as many as patients on time, which is why it could curb the numbers.

“In May, I was also infected and was initially home quarantined and later admitted to Indira Gandhi hospital for 10 days. The treatment there was also commendable.”

Dr Sripal Jain, a MBBS physician, said, “During the initial days, I dealt with around 400 patients daily in which most had Covid symptoms. Now, there are no cases from Bhiwandi. The civic body played a very good role in making it mandatory for people with symptoms to do the Covid test on time. We also did CT scans for most patients at an early stage.”