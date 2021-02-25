With 8,807 new Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra sees sharpest 1-day spike in 129 days

Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 8,807 fresh Covid-19 infections, its sharpest one-day spike in 129 days (since October 18 when it saw 9,060 cases). Mumbai, too, saw a jump in cases as it reported 1,167 infections in the past 24 hours. Mumbai last saw over 1,000 cases in a day on November 28 (87 days).

The state also reported 80 fatalities, the highest since December 25, taking the toll to 51,937. The total cases in the state stood at 2,121,119, while active cases in the state rose to 59,358.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) (excluding Mumbai), which has eight municipal corporations and rural areas, reported 851 fresh cases and 17 fatalities. Pune city added 755 fresh cases, while Pune rural added 310 new cases. Pimpri-Chinchwad reported 408 fresh cases.

Amravati city reported 627 fresh cases, while its rural areas added 194 new cases. The district saw two deaths. Washim district reported 315 new cases. Nagpur rural part reported 818 new cases and five deaths, while the city reported 230 new cases and 12 deaths. Aurangabad district reported 226 new cases and four deaths.

The state has ramped up testing over the past few days. The average number of daily tests between February 17 and 23 was 66,352. In the last 24 hours, 80,861 samples were tested. The last time Maharashtra tested over 80,000 was on November 29 when the state had tested 82,224 samples.

Meanwhile, chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray took stock of the Covid-19 situation during the state cabinet meeting held on Wednesday. Thackeray was given a detailed presentation on the situation. He reiterated that masking, sanitisation and physical distancing have to be maintained and he asked authorities to have awareness campaigns.

The weekly positivity rate, according to the presentation made to CM, in Amravati an Akola districts is over 30 per cent. In Amravati, the positivity rate between February 15 and 21 was an alarming 41.58 per cent, while it was 30.86 per cent in Akola. This means, for every 100 samples tested in Amravati district, nearly 42 people would be positive for coronavirus, while nearly 31 would be positive out of 100 samples tested in Akola.

The situation in Buldhana, Yavatmal and Nagpur too is not better. The positivity rate in the same period was 27.87, 22.83 and 18.93 respectively in these three districts.

While Latur, Ratnagiri, Nandurbar, Sangli and Sindhudurg district have recorded over 3 per cent fatality rate. Latur district has a fatality rate of 4.39 per cent, while Ratnagiri had 4.26 per cent.

As the cases continue to see a surge, district authorities in Solapur and Sindhudurg districts on Wednesday ordered a night curfew between 11pm and 5am from Thursday till March 7. District authorities in Beed have decided to shut schools and colleges till March 10, except for class 10 and 12. The decision was prompted after around 36 school students and teachers were found positive for coronavirus in the district.

Meanwhile, the vaccination drive saw 51,315 beneficiaries getting inoculated across 817 centres on Wednesday. Mumbai saw inoculation of 9,830 beneficiaries across 34 centres. So far, 1,080,675 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in the state.

According to the data, 29,159 beneficiaries were given the first dose, including 8,850 health workers and 20,306 frontline workers. The remaining 22,159 beneficiaries were given the second dose of the vaccination on Wednesday.