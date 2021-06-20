With 9,361 fresh infections in 24 hours, Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra fall steadily; toll reaches 117,961

Maharashtra saw a rise of 9,361 fresh cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) over the last 24 hours ending at 9pm on Sunday. According to the latest health bulletin released by the state health department, the overall tally now stands at 5,972,781. The death toll increased to 117,961 after 190 people succumbed to the viral disease.

As many as 9,101 recovered from Covid-19 taking the overall number of discharged people to 5,719,457, the release also stated.

The state authorities conducted 201,938 tests for Covid-19 and as of Sunday evening, 39,514,858 samples have been tested.

Mumbai's Covid-19 tally increased by 747, pushing the total tally to reach 720,013. About 19 fresh fatalities pushed the death count to 15,298. The city has a total of 14,809 active cases.

With the addition of 204 new cases of Covid-19, the infection count in the Thane district has gone up to 527,604. Besides this, the disease also claimed the lives of 27 more people, taking the death toll in the district to 10,489. The Covid-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 1.98 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the Covid-19 case count has gone up to 1,14,781, while the death toll has reached 2,474.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has refused to ease restrictions in Mumbai, insisting that the situation would not be fully in control till the new cases reach a minimum. This comes despite the city having graduated to level one on the basis of the oxygen bed occupancy and positivity rate. With a steady decline in Covid cases, the city is still operating under various restrictions including malls, restaurants, gymnasiums, salons and wellness centres resuming activities only at 50% capacity.

Thane, too, adopted a similar cautious approach, though it qualified for level one from level two according to Maharashtra's 5-level unlocking plan.

