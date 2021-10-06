Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / With quarantine or Covid-19 vaccination centres on premises, over 20 municipal schools yet to restart
mumbai news

With quarantine or Covid-19 vaccination centres on premises, over 20 municipal schools yet to restart

Published on Oct 06, 2021 11:04 PM IST
There were 16 municipal schools that had quarantine centres and 35 that had Covid-19 vaccination centres in Mumbai. (PTI)
By Eeshanpriya MS, Mumbai

Three days after all schools in the city restarted classes 8 to 12, about 20-25 municipal schools had still not opened until Wednesday, as they have vaccination or quarantine centres in the premises. The schools are likely to open from Monday onwards.

In its circular issued last Wednesday, instructing schools to start from October 4, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) asked all assistant commissioners of the 24 administrative wards in the city, to find alternate feasible premises to shift quarantine or vaccination centres that were housed in municipal schools. There were 16 municipal schools that had quarantine centres and 35 that had vaccination centres. These were to be moved to nearest municipal amenities centres, such as marriage halls. However, in some cases, officials were not able to find alternate locations, and about 20-25 schools did not start on Monday this week.

“It is more difficult to find alternate locations for vaccination centres and quarantine centres in schools located in slums, because there are no buildings as such nearby. In such cases, we have identified municipal open spaces and are constructing mandaps on them with tarpaulin and tin sheets to start vaccination centres. Now that monsoon is almost over, this is feasible,” a senior civic official said.

RELATED STORIES

On Wednesday, Marathi and Hindi medium schools had a holiday due to pitrupaksha, and English and Urdu medium schools were working.

On Tuesday, attendance dropped in BMC schools in comparison to Monday. According to figures from BMC, 30,250 students attended schools on Monday, while 23,162 students attended on Tuesday. A total of 755 municipal schools have restarted and operated classes on all three days this week. Data for Wednesday was being updated till the end of the day.

A senior civic official said, “It is early to say attendance has dropped. It may be fluctuating, as many schools are taking different classes on alternate days. So attendance of students may vary grade wise. By the end of the week, the picture will become clearer.”

Principals of municipal schools have started conducting awareness sessions with parents and students and informing them about the safety measures being taken within the school premises, so more students get permission from parents to attend school. While attendance is not mandatory, all students require consent letters from parents to attend school.

On Wednesday, 7,332 students attended schools, as only English and Urdu medium schools were open. Marathi and Hindi medium schools had a holiday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

‘Question isn't who was there or not there’: Fadnavis hits back at NCP's claims 

Mumbai’s Belapur to Uran railway line will open for passengers in September 2022

Post-monsoon thundershowers prevail as temperature continues to rise in Mumbai

One in seven patients missed cancer surgery during lockdowns: Lancet study
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Mahalaya 2021
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
LPG Cylinder Prices
Facebook
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP