With this salon, city undergoes paradigm TransFormation

Mumbai: A salon run by transgender persons was inaugurated in the city on Saturday morning.

Mumbai, India - March 25, 2023: Zainab, a member of the transgender community and owner of 'Transformation Salon', a salon completely run by transgender persons belonging to the LGBTQIA+ community poses with the members for the photos during the inauguration, at Prabhadevi, in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, March 25, 2023. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

TransFormation Salon, which will be operated by the Pride Business Network Foundation (PBNF) with funds from Deutsche Bank and Rotary Club of Bombay, is the city’s first salon fully operated by the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex and Asexual (LGBTQIA+) community.

The salon, which is a ground plus one storey space, is located in Prabhadevi near Rachna Sansad College, will have seven staff members from the community.

Zainab Patel, PBNF executive director, said, “Besides all the services that you get at any regular salon, we have also created a safe space for members to come, sit and talk. All our staff members are certified and trained professionals, and we also got them to do a refresher course before the inauguration.”

“The Salon will specialise in the transformative hair services and spa services, and has a trans-masculine person for hand and foot care services,” she added.

Recently on March 20, the Bombay high court directed the state government to come back to them by June 7 with a reservation policy for transgender persons in education and employment.

The Central government in 2019 implemented the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, which prohibits any discrimination in employment or occupation. However, the transgender community often faces challenges in employment, forcing them to beg or take up sex work as their primary source of income.

Shyamly, a staff member at the salon said, “Our talent is usually neglected over our identity, but we now want people to see our talent. This can happen once we have job opportunities to prove ourselves. I am excited for this salon, and we are excited to cater to customers from all aspects of life.”

In 2014, the Supreme Court had recognised the gender identity of transgender persons and directed the Centre and states to extend reservations to members of the community in education and public appointments. At present, however, this remains unenforced despite the SC directions. Certain states like Karnataka and Tamil Nadu do offer reservation to transgender persons.