Ganesh Naik rape accuser now claims BJP, Shiv Sena leaders behind false accusations

NAVI MUMBAI: In a dramatic turnaround, a 48-year-old woman, who last year accused BJP Airoli MLA Ganesh Naik of rape and threats, now says that she filed the cases at the behest of BJP Belapur MLA Manda Mhatre and Shiv Sena Navi Mumbai chief Vijay Chougule.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In April last year, the woman had claimed to be Naik’s live-in partner of 27 years and said that they had a 14-year-old child. In a case filed at Nerul police station, she alleged that Naik had sexually and mentally exploited her between 2010 and 2017. In another complaint at CBD-Belapur police station, she alleged that he had threatened to kill her and her son when she insisted that he accept the latter publicly and give him his rights. Naik was subsequently booked under IPC sections pertaining to rape, threat and cheating as well as under the Arms Act.

Three months later, the woman filed a petition in the CBD Belapur court, asking for Naik to undergo a DNA test to prove that he was the father of her son. She also sought various reliefs under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Naik had denied the allegations and termed them a political conspiracy against him by his opponents. He had also declared that he would speak at the right time on the issue.

Granted pre-arrest bail in May last year, the politician filed a petition in the Bombay high court to get the two FIRs against him quashed. The state government in December informed the court that closure reports (A-summary – not detected) had been filed in both the cases, as no evidence of the allegations was found. Interestingly, while the cases were filed during the MVA regime, the closure reports came after the change in the state government.

In a sudden turnaround, the woman has now submitted a letter to Nerul police station, stating that the allegations were made at the behest of Mhatre and Chougule who had assured her of a political career and financial support. Alleging that both the politicians, who have been at loggerheads with Naik, used her to malign him, she stated, “Manda Mhatre knew that my family had close relations with Ganesh Naik. She asked me if I would help her to slander him and said that I would have to accuse him of rape and threats and file false cases accordingly.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The woman said that Mhatre introduced her to Vijay Chougule, and asked her to do as Chougule instructed. “He got me a lawyer and said I should file non-bailable cases against Naik and send him to jail to destroy his political and personal life,” she said. “He assured me of a political career and money to fund my life.”

The lady expressed regret for her act, and apologised to Naik, his family and well-wishers. She also stated that she now faced a threat to her life due to her allegations, and that Mhatre and Chougule should be held responsible if anything happened to her.

Deputy commissioner of police (Zone I) Vivek Pansare confirmed receipt of the letter. “We are studying the contents of the letter to check if it is cognisable,” he said. “We will be able to confirm further on Monday.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When contacted, both Manda Mhatre and Vijay Chougule refused to comment on the allegations. Mhatre, however, has called a press conference on Monday, in which she is expected to respond. Ganesh Naik, meanwhile, has not commented on the development.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON