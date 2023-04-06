Woman, lover arrested for killing her husband, dumping body in quarry

MUMBAI: A woman and her lover were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly killing her husband and dumping his body in a quarry in Vasai East to make it look like an accidental death. According to Waliv police, on Saturday they found a body of a 24-year-old man in the rocks at the bottom of a quarry at Vagharalpada in Vasai East. This was the third body of a man found in the Vasai-Virar region in a month in mysterious circumstances. Although the police had registered an accidental death report, they had been suspecting murder.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The man identified as Sunil Kumar Dubey was found by the quarry workers. The officers said that Dubey, a vegetable vendor, stayed in Vasai East along with his wife Munni (23) and their four-year-old son Prem.

The police had recorded the statement of Munni who said that Dubey was an alcoholic and must have fallen off the hill and died after consuming alcohol.

“We had sent the body for post-mortem and found that Dubey had marks on his neck which suggested that he had been strangled and then pushed from the hill in the quarry to make it look like he had fallen off and died,” said Kailas Barve, senior police inspector of Waliv police station.

After receiving the report, the police detained Munni and questioned her. “She initially denied having any role in killing her husband, but revealed about her affair with Sanjaykumar Chandreshwar Prasad (24), one of their neighbours,” said Barve.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The duo eventually confessed to the murder and said that Dubey had been assaulting Munni after consuming alcohol. On Saturday, after finding out about the extramarital affair, inebriated Dubey assaulted Munni. Following this, Prasad strangled him to death with a rope. The lovers then took the body to the quarry and pushed him down the hill.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON