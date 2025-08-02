Search
Sat, Aug 02, 2025
Woman arrested for killing six-month-old HIV+ son

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Aug 02, 2025 07:30 am IST

The woman killed the child because he was diagnosed with HIV and she didn’t have money to treat him or even buy milk for him, said a police officer

MUMBAI: A 43-year-old woman from Govandi was arrested on Thursday for allegedly killing her six-month-old son. The woman killed the child because he was diagnosed with HIV and she didn’t have money to treat him or even buy milk for him, said a police officer.

The case came to light after the police received a call on Thursday about a fight between two women in Shivaji Nagar.

“When we questioned both the women, the 43-year-old woman said that she had been depressed and confessed that she had killed her six-month-old son and kept the body at home,” the officer said.

The woman also told the police that she and her son were diagnosed with HIV.

“She was married twice and separated. She was staying with her parents in Shivaji Nagar along with her child. As she did not have money to treat the child or at least buy him some milk, she killed the child by suffocating him,” the officer added.

