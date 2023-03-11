Mumbai: A woman was arrested on Thursday night for allegedly assaulting her 72-year-old mother-in-law after she lost control over her bladder and urinated before she could reach the bathroom. The accused, identified as Suja Wate (42) and the injured, Venubai Wate are residents of Khar Danda.

Woman assaults ailing mother-in-law for urinating in room, arrested

Venubai has three sons and their families live close to each other. She used to stay with each of her sons for a month in rotation. “The daughter-in-law, whose place she was staying on Thursday, had an argument with her in the morning when she was about to leave for work. During this argument, Suja allegedly hit her mother-in-law with a walking stick. Since then, the elderly woman had been lying alone in the house until one of her grandchildren reached out to us,” said senior inspector Mohan Mane, Khar Police Station.

The police control room received a call from the teenager who said that his uncle had severely injured his grandmother and she was in severe pain. Immediately, Mane formed a team from the Nirbhaya squad and rushed to the spot.

After reaching the spot, the police found out that Venubai was in severe pain and was unable to move, said Mane, adding, “Since she said she was in a lot of pain for hours, we decided to take her to the hospital instead of waiting for the family members to reach home. However, she was on the third floor of the building, and we were thinking about ways to get her into our vehicle.”

That is when, a woman police constable – Nikita Mhatre – stepped in and carried the senior citizen downstairs in her arms, he said. Venubai was taken to Bhabha Hospital.

After admitting her to the hospital, the police registered an FIR against Suja, booking her under sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code.

The accused was later arrested and produced before a court on Friday morning and was granted bail.