Woman booked for abetment after Shiv Sena (UBT) leader’s suicide

MUMBAI: The Kurla Government Railway Police (GRP) on Friday booked a woman for allegedly abetting the suicide of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sudhir More, who was found dead between Vidyavihar and Ghatkopar railway stations on Thursday night.

Sudhir More was a Shiv Sena (UBT) leader from Ghatkopar-Vikroli area and was a former corporator of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. He was also working as the Shiv Sena co-ordinator for Ratnagiri district. In 2014, More had contested assembly elections from Ghatkopar West but lost to BJP’s Ram Kadam. More had also worked as Shiv Sena Vibhag Pramukh (divisional chief) for Mumbai North-East. (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police have registered a case under section 306 (abetment to suicide) against a woman, who was named by More’s son Samar. In his statement to the police, Samar, 32, has said that the woman was in contact with his father and was allegedly mentally harassing him, said senior inspector Valmiki Shardul of the Kurla GRP.

The Kurla GRP had initially registered an accidental death report (ADR) in connection with More’s death, which was converted into an abetment case on the basis of Samar’s statement.

The incident took place around 11.30pm, following which the motorman informed the railway control. GRP staff and station manager of the Kurla railway station rushed to the spot and recovered More’s body and sent it to Rajawadi Hospital for post-mortem.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We found More’s mobile phone in his pocket and when we were checking to find out his identity, we received a call on the phone from the brother of the deceased and thus his identity was confirmed,” said a GRP officer. No suicide note has been found yet, he added. After the post mortem, the body was handed over to his family, the officer added.

Sudhir More was a Shiv Sena (UBT) leader from Ghatkopar-Vikroli area and was a former corporator of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. He was also working as the Shiv Sena co-ordinator for Ratnagiri district. In 2014, More had contested assembly elections from Ghatkopar West but lost to BJP’s Ram Kadam. More had also worked as Shiv Sena Vibhag Pramukh (divisional chief) for Mumbai North-East.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Even after the split in Shiv Sena, More remained loyal to Thackeray family. MLC Anil Parab expressed shock over his demise. “Sudhir More worked effectively in Ratnagiri. His demise is shocking. The party has lost a loyal Shiv Sainik,” Anil Parab said.