17K luxe facial burns woman’s face; salon owner booked

A 23-year-old woman, who had gone to an upscale salon to get a facial skin care treatment, has claimed that she has sustained permanent burn marks due to substandard products used. She said that the burning sensation started right after the staff applied some creams on her face.

After getting a ₹ 17k luxe facial leaves permanent burn marks on woman’s face. (Prashant Rane/Twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the police, the woman went to a salon in Kamdhenu Shopping centre, Lokhandwala, Andheri, and booked several procedures including a facial for a total of ₹17,000. After the first procedure, the complainant started feeling a burning sensation on her skin, which the salon staff dismissed as an allergic reaction.

“They told her it is common for people to have such reactions to certain products,and assured her that it will be healed in a day or two, leaving no marks behind,” said Prashant Rane, MNS leader, who helped the woman file a police complaint.

“Their quarrel over this issue got so loud that policemen on patrol had to intervene. The salon advised the family to wait for the burn marks to subside,” said Rane. The woman consulted a dermatologist the next morning. She also visited a private hospital and Cooper Hospital. “The doctors have given us in writing that the burn marks sustained are permanent. They said it’s either due to the substandard products being used or wrong proportions of the substances used,” said Rane.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Oshiwara police have registered a case against the salon owner under section 337 (causing hurt to a person by rash or negligent action) of the IPC.