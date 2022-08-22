Woman dies after consuming pesticide, cops suspect foul play

Mumbai: A 24-year-old beautician died on Saturday after suffering acute liver damage as a result of consuming pesticide instead of a stomach ache medicine.

Although the police have registered a case of accidental death, they are probing foul play to find out how a pesticide bottle was kept with a medicine bottle and the victim Kajal Abhishek Pawar did not realise it.

She was shifted to three hospitals, including Hiranandani Hospital in Powai but she could not be saved.

According to the statement of Pawar’s father, who stays in Powai, he received a call from his daughter on August 13 that she was not feeling well and might have consumed pesticide.

The woman’s father Ananda Gavande rushed to his daughter who stayed in Sangharsh Nagar, Sakinaka in Andheri East with her husband Abhishek. The couple was married one and a half years ago.

Gavande then took Pawar to Acin Hospital from where she was shifted to Hiranandani Hospital on August 16 and then on Friday, she was taken to the KEM Hospital, where she succumbed due to liver damage and died on Saturday evening.

The woman’s husband Abhishek had gone trekking to Raigad on the day of the incident. “We have recorded the statements of Gavande and Abhishek Pawar and are probing the case,” said PSI M Mote.