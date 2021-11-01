Woman dies after fire at Diva home; Thane civic officials demolish dangerous structure

A 40-year-old woman died after a fire broke out in her house, leading to a wall of the house to collapse in Padle village of Diva on Monday. The woman was crushed under the wall and was dead by the time she was rescued. The ground-plus-one floored structure was later demolished as it was in a dangerous condition.

The fire broke out at around 11.30am when the deceased, Sapna Patil, was cooking on firewood in the house and was alone. The impact of the fire led to collapse of the slab of the house, under which Patil got stuck. The fire department and the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) reached the spot and tried to pull the woman out. However, she was already dead.

Girish Zalke, Thane fire officer, said, “The owner of the house, Vinod Patil, was living with his wife, Sapna. The slab collapsed immediately, giving her no time to escape. We are not sure about the cause of the fire yet. “

Santosh Kadam, officer from RDMC, said, “The house was old style, so it burnt completely and had to be demolished. The TMC officials took charge of it.”

