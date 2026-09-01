MUMBAI: A woman died and her husband was severely injured after a speeding car rammed their scooter at Mamledar Wadi Junction in Malad West on Sunday night, police said. According to Malad police, the car, allegedly being driven rashly by 65-year-old Krishna Chamankar, rammed into the couple’s Activa.

Woman dies, husband injured after speeding car hits scooter in Malad

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The accident took place around 8pm, when Mayank Shah, 35, and his wife, Priyanka, who was a lawyer, had stopped at a traffic signal while returning home through Malad Subway, police said.

According to Malad police, the car, an MG Windsor allegedly being driven rashly by Chamankar, rammed into the couple’s Activa. Mayank suffered serious injuries, while Priyanka was critically injured and later died during treatment at a hospital.

The impact did not end with the couple’s scooter. Police said the car went on to hit three autorickshaws, injuring five passengers. Some of the injured suffered serious injuries, while others sustained minor injuries.

A complaint was lodged by Mayank’s brother, Manthan Devji Shah, 35, following which Malad police registered a case against Chamankar under Sections 106(1), 281 and 125(A)(B) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act. Police said Chamankar was medically examined before being arrested.

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{{^usCountry}} According to police sources, Chamankar’s name has also figured in a high-profile legal case. He is one of the developers who, along with his brother Prasanna Chamankar, was named in the alleged Maharashtra Sadan scam case linked to former Maharashtra PWD minister and NCP veteran Chhagan Bhujbal, police sources said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to police sources, Chamankar’s name has also figured in a high-profile legal case. He is one of the developers who, along with his brother Prasanna Chamankar, was named in the alleged Maharashtra Sadan scam case linked to former Maharashtra PWD minister and NCP veteran Chhagan Bhujbal, police sources said. {{/usCountry}}

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In September 2025, the Bombay High Court quashed the money-laundering case registered against the brothers and their firm, K S Chamankar Enterprises, by the Enforcement Directorate.

Meanwhile, Priyanka’s cousin, Pravin Cheda, has raised questions over the treatment allegedly given to Chamankar at Malad police station following the accident. In a letter to senior police officers, Cheda alleged that Chamankar was allowed to use his mobile phone inside the lock-up and was given preferential treatment.

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Cheda further alleged that around 1.20am, a woman police officer from Versova arrived at the station and, citing a medical check-up, took Chamankar out of the lock-up and seated him in an air-conditioned room at the rear of the station.

He has sought an independent inquiry into the conduct of the police personnel allegedly involved and demanded suspension and departmental action against those found responsible. He has also sought strict prosecution of Chamankar in accordance with the gravity of the offence.