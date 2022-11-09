Woman dies out of shock after husband’s sudden demise

Mumbai: A woman from Vikhroli died of shock on Monday, within hours of hearing the news of her husband’s untimely death by a heart attack. The deceased are identified as Binu Koshi, 45 and Pramila, 43.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Monday, he complained of chest pain and was taken to the Ambedkar Hospital, Vikhroli, where he breathed his last around 10 am.

Pramila was in the hospital and started to cry inconsolably, she was therefore brought to their home, said Chandawati Shrivastava, a neighbour.

While at home she went into shock and became unconscious. She was also then rushed to the same hospital but she could not bear the shock and passed away due to a heart attack at 2 pm, said Ayesha Shaikh, Pramila’s next-door neighbour.

The couple has left two sons aged 21 years and 18 years behind them. The police confirmed that there was no foul play in their death.