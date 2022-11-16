Woman files complaint against mother for malpractice in exam

Navi Mumbai: A 30-year-old Mumbai doctor has filed a complaint against her mother for allegedly copying during online LLB exams.

Besides, the daughter also accused her mother of having extramarital affairs and asking a man to appear for her sixth semester LLB exam on her behalf during the lockdown period.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The daughter stays with her father in Mumbai, while the mother stays alone in Nerul. The daughter accused her mother of indulging in malpractice while appearing for law exams thus cheating Mumbai University,” Tanaki Bhagat, senior inspector, Nerul police station said.

According to the complainant, her mother had enrolled herself for LLB in 2005 and had been appearing for backlogs multiple times.

In 2020, when all exams were being held online, the mother took advantage and asked someone she knew to appear for the exam online by keeping her camera off.

“We are investigating the matter. We will serve her a notice to appear before the police under section 41 A (1) of the Code of Criminal Procedure,” Bhagat said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}